Coronation Street named Best Soap at British Soap Awards 2018

Victory on the cobbles puts Corrie on top

Coronation Street has been named Best Soap at this year’s British Soap Awards.

The ITV show beat Emmerdale, EastEnders, Doctors and Hollyoaks to the big prize, presented by US TV icons Sharon Glass and Tyne Daly, aka cop duo Cagney and Lacey, to be named Best Soap for the first time since 2013.

It caps a triumphant year for Corrie who won 6 awards in total at the event held tonight, Saturday 2 June, at London’s Hackney Empire and broadcast live for the first time in it’s 20 year history on ITV.

Among the other successes this evening were Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance both won by Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) and Villain of the Year, won by Connor McIntyre who bowed out as Pat Phelan in last night’s climax to the show’s dramatic 9pm week.

Coronation Street was the first winner of the Best Soap category back in 1999 when the British Soap Awards began, and the ceremony’s 20th anniversary is the sixth time it’s won overall.

All about Coronation Street

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Nicola Thorp attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

