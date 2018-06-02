Coronation Street: Carla breaks down as she blames herself for Aidan’s suicide – watch the scene

Coronation Street’s Carla Connor breaks down in tears next week when she feels she was responsible for brother Aidan’s tragic death, believing it was her actions that drove him to his shocking suicide.

In a scene from the episode set to air on Friday 8 June, tough cookie Carla crumbles to best mate and cousin Michelle in the factory as she thinks the stress of singing over the factory to Aidan a few months back may have been too much for him to deal with.

The family were unaware of Aidan’s private mental health struggles which he kept to himself, only reflecting upon it in the aftermath of his sudden and tragic passing, but Carla starts to wonder if the responisbility of running Underworld tipped him over the edge.

With the unexpected discovery that Aidan left the business to colleague Alya Nazir in his will, distraught Carla confides in Michelle about how she thinks her sibling never wanted to run the knicker-stitching empire – despite her best intentions of handing the reigns to Aidan as a gift, did Carla unwittingly drive him to take his own life?

