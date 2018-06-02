British Soap Awards 2018: winners in full
Who won what - full story from soap's biggest night of the year
The British Soap Awards 2018: Live are being held at London’s Hackney Empire on Saturday 2 June, starting on ITV at 8pm. Phillip Schofield will be hosting.
Winners list will be updated as the results are revealed this evening, check back here for more.
Best British Soap
- Coronation Street – WINNER!
- Doctors
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Best Actor
- Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street) – WINNER!
- Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)
- Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)
- Theo Graham (Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Best Actress
- Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)
- Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street) – WINNER!
- Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)
- Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)
Greatest Moment
- Richard Hillman drives his family into the canal (Coronation Street, 2003)
- Vivien’s rape (Doctors, 2008)
- ‘You ain’t my mother’ (EastEnders, 2001)
- Hotten bypass crash (Emmerdale, 2016) – WINNER!
- Jade says goodbye to Alfie (Hollyoaks, 2016)
Villain of the Year
- Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street) – WINNER!
- Ryan Prescott (Liam Slade, Doctors)
- Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)
- Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)
- David Easter (Mac Nightingale, Hollyoaks)
Best Male Dramatic Performance
- Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)
- Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)
- Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)
- Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!
Best Female Dramatic Performance
- Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street) – WINNER!
- Laura Rollins (Ayesha Lee, Doctors)
- Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)
- Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Best Storyline
- Phelan’s reign of terror (Coronation Street)
- ‘Consequences’ – Rob Hollins’s PTSD (Doctors)
- Karma for Max (EastEnders)
- Who Killed Emma? (Emmerdale)
- Lily’s self-harm (Hollyoaks) – WINNER!
Best Newcomer
- Nicola Thorp (Nicola Rubinstein, Coronation Street)
- Reis Bruce (Austin Lonsdale, Doctors)
- Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders) – WINNER!
- Andrew Scarborough (Graham Foster, Emmerdale)
- Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Best Young Actor
- Matilda Freeman (Summer Spellman, Coronation Street)
- Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher, EastEnders)
- Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale) – WINNER!
- Ela-May Dermican (Leah Barnes, Hollyoaks)
Best On-Screen Partnership
- Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes (Rana Nazir and Kate Connor, Coronation Street)
- Matthew Chambers and Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger and Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors)
- Lacey Turner and Jake Wood (Stacey Fowler and Max Branning, EastEnders)
- Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough (Joe Tate and Graham Foster, Emmerdale)
- Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!
Best Single Episode
- Eva and Aidan’s wedding debacle (Coronation Street)
- ‘Stop All The Clocks’ (Doctors)
- Max’s last stand (EastEnders)
- Cain and Faith flashback (Emmerdale)
- Three Mothers, Three Daughters (Hollyoaks) – WINNER!
Best Comedy Performance
- Louiza Patikas (Moira Pollock, Coronation Street)
- Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors) – WINNER!
- Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed, EastEnders)
- Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Scene of the Year
- The grooming of Bethany (Coronation Street)
- Bollywood proposal (Doctors) – WINNER!
- Lauren and Abi’s rooftop fall (EastEnders) – WINNER!
- Emma meets her fate (Emmerdale)
- Scott’s suicide note (Hollyoaks)
Outstanding achievement
- Rudolph Walker OBE (Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)
Tony Warren (off-screen achievement)
- Kieron Roberts