Historian Lucy Worsley goes back in time to investigate the women’s suffrage movement, looking at the long campaign that led to (some) women obtaining the vote 100 years ago.

What time is Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley on TV?

Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley is at 8.30pm on BBC1 on Monday 4th June

Who is Lucy Worsley?

A TV historian and presenter, Lucy Worsley can also add Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces and historical author to her CV. The 44-year-old has presented a number of historical documentaries for the BBC, including the three-part series, Six Wives and A Very British Romance.

She also had a longtime feud with fellow historian David Starkey, who first incurred the presenter’s wrath when he argued that female historians make Henry VII’s life out to be a “soap opera”, before later taking a swipe at “usually quite pretty” female historians.

Worsley responded by calling Starkey a misogynist: “If it wasn’t insulting and degrading to judge historians by their looks, I would point out that Dr Starkey looks like a cross owl in the pictures on his own book covers.”

The feud was (presumably) put to bed in 2015, when the pair co-presented BBC2’s Britain’s Tudor Treasure: A Night at Hampton Court.

What’s the show about?

In a similar format to Worsley’s previous shows, the presenter (in full costume) pops up during dramatised scenes that show key scenes from the suffrage movement’s history.

The show charts the movement’s peaceful beginnings, with rallies and requests for the vote, before things took a more violent turn, when the Women’s Social and Political Union called for stronger measures. Worsley talks us through the brutal force-feeding methods inflicted on hunger-striking suffragettes, in addition to the violence and sexual assaults directed at them by police officers and crowds.

Many of the scenes are drawn from real-life suffragettes’ diaries, and are interspersed with newsreel footage.

Is there a trailer for Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley?

Yes, you can watch it below.