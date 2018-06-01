Accessibility Links

Could Love Island put a 2017 contestant back in the villa?

Theo Campbell and Kem Cetinay are both rumoured to be heading back to Mallorca

Will a former contestant be heading back to Love Island this year? “Never say never,” is the cryptic response from the show’s executive producer.

Bringing in an islander from a past series would be a big first for the reality show, having not ventured into cross-series territory before.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about whether a past contestant really could be brought back, managing director at ITV Studios Entertainment Angela Jain simply said: “Who knows?”

“It’s hard to imagine, but we would never say never about anything,” added Love Island’s executive producer Andy Cadman.

Very mysterious indeed.

Theo Campbell is rumoured to be going back to Mallorca this year to shake things up, having left the villa single in the last series after he fought with Jonny over Tyla.

He sent a rather cryptic tweet in May saying: “When I go on this time I’m actually going try and find love”.

Last year’s winner Kem Cetinay is also tipped to be re-entering the villa, after he posted an Instagram photo captioned: “Missing the hot weather…wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Second time lucky.”

Kem – who has since appeared on Dancing on Ice – and fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies sadly broke up, but it’s been confirmed that Kem will host a new Love Island podcast updating viewers on all the antics inside the villa.

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

