Dave Bautista may have just given away a huge Avengers 4 plot twist

**Warning: Infinity War spoilers ahead**

Avengers: Infinity War actor Dave Bautista may have just revealed a huge spoiler for the fourth Avengers film.

At the end of Infinity War, Bautista’s character Drax the Destroyer disintegrates, along with various other characters, including Black Panther and Drax’s fellow Guardian of the Galaxy comrades, Mantis, Groot and Star Lord, after Thanos succeeds in his goal of wiping out half of the universe.

However, many fans have proved reluctant to believe that their favourite characters are gone for good, and now the 49-year-old has apparently confirmed that his character will return for another Avengers film.

In a interview with Collider, Bautista said: “I got a lot of texts saying, “I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead”! ‘They were really like heartbroken and I was like “I’m gonna be in [Avengers] 4. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.”

“I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back,” he added.

Bautista isn’t the first Avengers star to let slip an Avengers 4 spoiler. Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, Thanos’ adopted daughter, in Infinity War and The Guardians of the Galaxy films, has also said that her character will return, despite her demise at the end of Infinity.

In an interview with E!, Saldana said that she knew the characters who died at the end of Infinity War “will all have to come back”, and confirmed that she was filming the next instalment.

“At least for me, it felt like a TBC, because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the second – the fourth installment of Avengers. So, it felt like “See you later,” not like a formal goodbye,” she said.