Coronation Street: Phelan gun drama ends in shock shooting – new pictures

Coronation Street’s action-packed week continues tonight – Thursday 31 May – when evil Pat Phelan takes revenge and fires a gun after storming round to Eileen Grimshaw’s house – but who will be left fighting for their lives?

Having broken free of his incarceration at the builder’s yard where Gary Windass was holding him hostage, fuming Phelan is armed and dangerous as he turns up at his wife’s place leaving her reeling as she still believes he fell to his death after their lighthouse showdown at Easter.

Forcing his way inside, Phelan is desperate to see his newborn grandson Zack, but a life-or-death situation ensues as the baddie builder is faced with all the people he blames for turning against him – Eileen, daughter Nicola Rubinstein and ex-apprentice Seb Franklin.

New pictures from this evening’s episode show the trio trying to overpower Phelan, but as the tense stand-off spirals into violence the gun goes off and the first casualty of Corrie’s 9pm week is claimed – but who is it?

On Friday 1 June, Phelan ends up in the bistro where he eventually holds Michelle Connor and Robert Preston’s wedding party hostage, when another victim is claimed – get ready for some bloodshed on the cobbles…

