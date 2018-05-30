Accessibility Links

Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk?

The Russian-born dancer is already part of the Strictly family as the show's assistant choreographer

New Strictly pro dancer Luba Mushtuk

Name: Luba Mushtuk

Age: 28

Twitter: @LubaMushtuk

The Russian-born dancer is already part of the Strictly family, but now she will join the line-up of pro dancers.

Luba Mushtuk has been an assistant choreographer for Strictly Come Dancing since 2016, contributing to a number of group routines. She was also part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, and has performed on both Giovanni Pernice’s and Kevin and Karen Clifton’s tours.

😊♥️💋 @pernicegiovann1 #letstartthisjourney #strictlylive

A post shared by Luba Mushtuk (@lubamushtuk) on

Like another of the new pro dancers, Graziano Di Prima, she has also worked extensively with the international dance show Burn The Floor.

Luba is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship.

She says: “Words cannot express how thrilled I am to do what I love most on the greatest show on earth! I am super excited and so thankful for this priceless opportunity. I can’t wait to get started as a professional dancer on Strictly… bring on the sparkle!”

