Emmerdale: Charity to meet her long-lost son Ryan – James Moore joins the cast

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle will be reunited with the child she has spent the last 27 years believing had died at birth when James Moore joins the cast as the landlady’s long-lost son Ryan Stocks.

A special flashback episode showing on Tuesday 29 May revealed teenage Charity had fallen pregnant after being forced into an underage sex ring, where she was subjected to sexual assaults by corrupt police officer Mark Bails and his sleazy accomplices.

Charity escaped and gave birth in hospital, but fled when it looked like her newborn son had died at birth – unaware after she left doctors managed to save the little one and he survived.

Next week, the soap will introduce Charity’s son Ryan, now all grown up, and will delve further into discovering the missing pieces of the Dingle diva’s traumatic past.

Ryan has Ataxic Cerebral Palsy, but is not afraid to challenge misconceptions about the disability he lives with. As she prepares to meet Ryan, Charity will struggle to come to terms with the fact she abandoned her baby – will Ryan forgive his biological parent for leaving him for dead almost 30 years ago?

Emmerdale’s acting series producer Kate Brookes commented: “Ryan will not only turn Charity’s life upside down, but also the wider Dingle clan as his arrival throws a massive spanner in the works.

“As to be expected with his Dingle heritage, Ryan is feisty, funny and reckless with an unquenchable zest for life. We are delighted to welcome James to our show, an actor of real skill, talent and charisma.”

Newcomer Moore said of his much-discussed new role: “I’m so excited to have joined the Emmerdale cast. Everyone is so welcoming and friendly and I’m having a great time playing Ryan. I leapt a mile when I got the call and I was over the moon to hear I had got the part.”

