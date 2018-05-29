How to buy tickets for Florence + the Machine’s UK tour 2018

The singer will be bringing her High As Hope tour to Manchester, Glasgow, London, Brighton and Birmingham in November

Florence + the Machine has announced the dates of the UK leg of her High As Hope tour.

Advertisement

The singer will be taking her live show to eight cities in November 2018, kicking off the tour in Leeds and finishing in Cardiff. (See below for the full list of dates and venues.)

Tickets will be available at 10am on Friday 1 June from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Florence + the Machine’s fourth album, High As Hope, will be released on 29 June 2018 and features new single “Hunger”. (Watch it below.)

Florence first came to prominence with the release of her debut album Lungs, which featured the hits “Dog Days Are Over”, “Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)” and “You Got The Love”.

Her shows are famously high-octane. The Times described a recent concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall as “one of the most thrilling shows of the year”.

High As Hope tour dates:

15 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

16 November 2018 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

17 November 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 November 2018 – 3 Arena, Dublin

21 November 2018 – The O2, London

23 November 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 November 2018 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

26 November 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Advertisement

Here’s her new single Hunger: