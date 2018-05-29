Coronation Street: Alya fights Carla for Underworld – Sair Khan interview

Amidst the tragedy of Aidan Connor’s suicide in Coronation Street, a good old-fashioned Dallas-style power battle is brewing at Underworld, as Carla and the Connors conspire to hide the fact Aidan left Alya Nazir the factory in his will in order to keep the business in the family.

Next week the truth is finally out when Imran Habeeb discovers the truth and rushes to tell Alya the truth that Carla and the girls have been hiding from her – just after the women clash and Ms Nazir quits. Said Khan reveals Alya’s reaction to inheriting the factory, and whether Carla Connor has been underestimating her character…

How would you sum up the history between Carla and Alya?

Alya was Carla’s trainee assistant manager so she saw potential in her, and Alya looked up to Carla. But for a long time Alya was against Carla because she thought that Carla had killed her dad in the Victoria Court fire and by the time Alya found out that hadn’t happened, she had already tried to mess things up in the factory. It was never quite the same after that.

What does the factory mean to Alya?

After Carla left, Alya took an instrumental role in the factory and worked her way up. She played a big part in rallying the troops so she has put a lot of time, effort, blood, sweat and tears into it. She feels at home there.

How has Aidan’s death affected Alya?

Alya has had such a difficult year losing Luke, and Aidan’s death could be another trigger that sends her back to that dark place, but to keep Aidan’s memory alive, Alya and Carla have to push on and keep the factory running.

What is Carla and Alya’s relationship like now?

Alya is trying to keep her and Aidan’s the vision alive that they created in Carla’s absence so she has a very strong, unique idea about where Underworld is heading but Carla keeps undermining her. There is friction because Alya doesn’t believe in what Carla is doing, and she doesn’t think it’s what Aidan would have wanted.

Why does Alya think there is friction with Carla?

Because she’s fresh and all her ideas are current, whereas Carla is trying to prove that she is still the boss. As far as Alya is concerned, Carla resents Alya.

Alya and Carla clash when a business deal goes wrong, why does Alya storm out?

Carla makes really personal digs and Alya snaps because she is trying to do is the right thing but Carla has just given her a massive slap in the face. People are constantly thinking Alya is an easy target so Alya is out to prove that she is not a pushover.

Is Alya at breaking point?

Carla and Alya both are, they are both grieving. Alya has been at the brink of breaking point so many times and she is trying to keep it together, but they have pulled each other a little bit too far this time.

What are Alya’s first thoughts when she hears that Aidan has left the factory to her?

It’s complete disbelief and shock, but it makes sense when she thinks about it because Aidan knew how much Alya believes in the factory. They shared the same vision so in that respect it makes sense for Aidan to give Alya the factory to carry his legacy.

Do you think that Alya can run the factory successfully without Carla?

Absolutely, but she needs help and support – people that believe in her like her family and the factory workers because they are the cogs in the machine that keep everything running.

Do you enjoy working with Alison King in the scenes with Alya and Carla fighting it out?

She’s great and it’s really interesting to explore this new-found relationship because when Alya first started she was young, naive and didn’t know the business world very well… but now Carla Connor has met her match!