EastEnders: can Carmel forgive Mick for not saving Shakil’s life?

EastEnders continues to explore the aftermath of Shakil Kazemi’s death next week as the community reels from the knife attack that claimed his life and almost killed Keegan Baker, with Mick Carter blaming himself for the tragedy as he failed to find the tragic teen and only took Keegan to hospital.

On Thursday 31 May, Carmel has been so gripped with grief for her son she has attempted suicide, but as she’s rushed to hospital she assures eldest offspring Kush it was a mistake and insists to paramedics she is fine.

Refusing to attend the memorial service for Shaki in the Square gardens that Linda Carter has organised, crushed Carmel’s behaviour causes concern for those around her. Lashing out at Karen Taylor at her son Keegan surviving the assault, the grieving mum goes to the laundrette obsessed with fixing one of Shakil’s shirts and is confronted by Mick.

Apologising to Carmel for not being able to save her boy as he did Keegan, can Mick, Carmel and Karen comfort each other as they struggle with the incident?

