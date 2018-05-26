Emmerdale: Ross reveals that he HATES Debbie following her big confession – watch the scene

Emmerdale’s Ross Barton can be seen telling his brother Pete about Debbie’s involvement in the acid attack that has left him with facial scars in this new clip released by the ITV soap.

As fans of the ITV soap saw last night, Debbie has now admitted to Ross that it was she who ordered the acid attack that left him injured and traumatised. And in this new scene, Ross can be seen telling Pete that he now hates her for what she’s done.

Teasing what happens next, an Emmerdale insider told RadioTimes.com: “Ross is absolutely raging at Debbie’s confession. But will either he or Pete decide to inform the police? And will Debbie pay the price or will Ross protect her?”

Whatever happens, it’s now been confirmed that Ross won’t be a fixture in the village that much longer, thanks to the announcement that Michael Parr is exiting Emmerdale.

Said series producer Kate Brooks: “Michael Parr will leave Emmerdale later this year at the end of his current contract. His decision to pursue other acting opportunities has given the writing team the opportunity to create an intriguing storyline for his exit

“Michael, who is nominated for Best Actor at the British Soap Awards next month, will leave the show on a high after brilliantly portraying Ross for five years.”

