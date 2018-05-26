Coronation Street: watch Steve kiss Michelle – as Robert walks in! See the scene

Wedding days never go to plan on Coronation Street and Robert and Michelle’s nuptials will be no exception on next week’s episodes of the ITV drama. The spanner in the works will come in the form of Steve McDonald who turns up at the Bistro in the run-up to the ceremony to tell Michelle that she deserves better than Robert, whose use of steroids recently led to a heart attack.

In a new clip released today, Steve and Michelle can then be seen talking about their own relationship history as well as the loss of their baby Ruairi, who – as viewers know – died after being born prematurely at 23 weeks. As old feelings start to resurface, Steve ends up leaning in for kiss – just as Robert walks into the Bistro.

The groom to be can then be seen turning on his heel and storming off, with Steve and Michelle completely oblivious to the fact that their actions have been witnessed.

In the wake of the incident, a devastated Robert will be left anguished by Michelle having betrayed him on his wedding day. Throwing his things into a car, he tells Daniel that the wedding is off before driving off.

As Michelle waits for the ceremony to begin, Daniel arrives at the Bistro and confides in Carla that Robert has done a runner. So will Michelle find out that her big day is now in ruins? And has Robert exited for good?

