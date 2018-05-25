The Child in Time viewers praise Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance – but were left confused by the plot

The Sherlock star's new drama left the audience in tears – although its time-meddling was a mystery to many

Last night saw the highly anticipated Benedict Cumberbatch-starring drama The Child in Time. And it was by no means an easy watch.

The BBC adaptation of Ian McEwan’s book followed Stephen Lewis, a children’s author played by the Sherlock star, who must deal with his grief and guilt after his young daughter disappears. As you’d expect from the subject matter, The Child in Time took its emotional toll on viewers…

BBC one had me in tears again #TheChildInTime 🤧 — Abbie Nash (@AbbieNash71) September 24, 2017

well I loved #TheChildInTime. not often I cry at films/tv but this had me bawling — Amy (@amyjayneterry) September 24, 2017

Very well, I think I'm gonna cry for the rest of the evening #TheChildInTime #BenedictCumberbatch #KellyMacdonald…goodnight folks — Hermlani (@eli_moru) September 24, 2017

However, many were simply blown away by Cumberbatch’s performance as the mourning father…

Hugely poignant #TheChildInTime. Brilliant acting by Benedict Cumberbatch. — Helen Lamont (@LamontHelen) September 24, 2017

I am consistently blown away by Benedict Cumberbatch's acting, such a fantastic and heartbreaking performance #TheChildInTime — Lottie Horwood (@lotsa_h) September 24, 2017

Bravo Benedict Cumberbatch 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TheChildInTime — Claire Nowacki (@ClaireNowacki) September 24, 2017

…Alongside that of Kelly Macdonald, who played Stephen’s wife Julie.

Kelly McDonald is such an amazing actress. She's sublime in everything I've seen her in, including this. #TheChildInTime — Complexicated Cookie (@Johnboy_Cook) September 24, 2017

Gotta love Kelly Macdonald's performance <3 #TheChildInTime — Jane (@JanefromE) September 24, 2017

Although, despite some powerful performances, The Child in Time’s non-linear narrative left some viewers scratching their heads…

Im so confused about this timeline… #TheChildInTime — Kate C (@laffychaffy) September 24, 2017

Am seriously confused by #TheChildInTime think I blinked for longer than a second and lost 5yrs of the story — Lucy Bray (@L_Bray82) September 24, 2017

Me trying to work out what the hell is going on #TheChildInTime pic.twitter.com/eVcIR8cMBf — MATT (@M44Tweet) September 24, 2017

I’m sure there’s a deep and beautiful story behind #TheChildInTime, if only I understood what it’s meant to be… — Jacob Sinkins (@jacobsinky) September 24, 2017

…But others said the time-hopping perfectly conveyed Stephen’s grief…

#TheChildInTime

Confusion about the way it switches back and to in time- it's purposeful. Time is a theme. The unbearable limbo of loss. — Jane Smith (@charlatan66) September 24, 2017

Time is not linear and love is eternal and if you don't get that it's sad #TheChildInTime — Dame Lady Sadiski (@lamagypsy) September 24, 2017

Must say it again and again. It's much more a spiritual story, meditating on the nature of time, grief, love and life. #thechildintime. https://t.co/OST7SZR1E5 — Alyssa Reynolds (@TheMoonyDreamer) September 25, 2017

I advise you to have your tissues ready while watching #TheChildInTime I can't remember the last time I cried this much — steph ☁ (@dirtytalkhes) September 24, 2017

