Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Nicola birth drama as Faye’s twisted scheme is revealed

Coronation Street: Nicola birth drama as Faye’s twisted scheme is revealed

Phelan's grandson is born as Eileen discovers the identity of her stalker

itvjh

Coronation Street’s Nicola Rubinstein has given birth to a baby boy following a hospital dash after the expectant mum fell down the stairs trying to catch Eileen Grimshaw’s stalker – now revealed to the shocked locals as Faye Windass.

Advertisement

After Nic was carted off in an ambulance frantic Faye finally owned up to boyfriend Seb Franklin she had been behind the sinister hate campaign against Eileen who she blames for her mum Anna’s unjust imprisonment, and taking evil Pat Phelan’s side before his true colours were exposed.

Branding Faye disgusting, despite her immediate regret at having gone too far in trying to hurt Eileen by causing Nicola’s fall, Seb left her at the house and headed for the hospital where Ms Rubinstein was undergoing an emergency ceaserean to save her baby son – thankfully doctors managed to safely deliver the healthy boy, who she named Zac after her deceased ‘proper’ dad Isaac, the man she believed was her biological father until meeting Pat last year and discovering the truth.

itvjh

As Tim and Sally Metcalfe turned up at the hospital presuming Faye would be there wanting to see her newborn nephew, angry Seb told them – and a stunned Eileen – the shocking truth that the Windass teen was the one who endangered Nicola and the baby’s life and was responsible for the prank phone calls and creepy incidents.

itvjh

What reprisals will there be now for Faye? And has this revelation lulled Eileen into a false sense of security that Phelan is actually dead, not realising Gary Windass has missed the birth of his son to track down his nemesis who is hiding out in Wales, with the intention of bringing him back to Weatherfield to get his revenge?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page  for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

itvjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Actor and comedian Lance Percival dies aged 81

Why Kevin Doyle is the unsung hero of Happy Valley series two

Sarah Doran
Sarah Doran
imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who – Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill to star in new mini-series, Pond Life

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more