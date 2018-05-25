Coronation Street: Nicola birth drama as Faye’s twisted scheme is revealed

Coronation Street’s Nicola Rubinstein has given birth to a baby boy following a hospital dash after the expectant mum fell down the stairs trying to catch Eileen Grimshaw’s stalker – now revealed to the shocked locals as Faye Windass.

After Nic was carted off in an ambulance frantic Faye finally owned up to boyfriend Seb Franklin she had been behind the sinister hate campaign against Eileen who she blames for her mum Anna’s unjust imprisonment, and taking evil Pat Phelan’s side before his true colours were exposed.

Branding Faye disgusting, despite her immediate regret at having gone too far in trying to hurt Eileen by causing Nicola’s fall, Seb left her at the house and headed for the hospital where Ms Rubinstein was undergoing an emergency ceaserean to save her baby son – thankfully doctors managed to safely deliver the healthy boy, who she named Zac after her deceased ‘proper’ dad Isaac, the man she believed was her biological father until meeting Pat last year and discovering the truth.

As Tim and Sally Metcalfe turned up at the hospital presuming Faye would be there wanting to see her newborn nephew, angry Seb told them – and a stunned Eileen – the shocking truth that the Windass teen was the one who endangered Nicola and the baby’s life and was responsible for the prank phone calls and creepy incidents.

What reprisals will there be now for Faye? And has this revelation lulled Eileen into a false sense of security that Phelan is actually dead, not realising Gary Windass has missed the birth of his son to track down his nemesis who is hiding out in Wales, with the intention of bringing him back to Weatherfield to get his revenge?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.