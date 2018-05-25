11 plays to see this summer – starring Aidan Turner, Vanessa Kirby, Orlando Bloom and more

Planning a trip to the West End? Check out which TV stars will be treading the boards...

Lots of familiar faces will be strutting their stuff on London’s stages this summer.

Our roundup also includes a cult teen film that’s now a musical, and a great play about Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

1. Aidan Turner is to play a terrorist in The Lieutenant of Inishmore

The Poldark star will make his West End debut in black comedy The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Oscar-winning Martin McDonagh’s critically acclaimed satire on terrorism is set in 1993 and tells the story of Mad Padraic, whose beloved cat has been run over on the island of Inishmore. The murder of Wee Thomas the cat sets off a chain of bloody events, which will see Turner swapping that legendary scythe for a cut-throat razor.

When? 23 June to 8 September 2018

Where? Noel Coward Theatre, London

2. Orlando Bloom is a corrupt cop in comic thriller Killer Joe

Orlando Bloom plays a cop who moonlights as a part-time contract killer in this dark comic thriller. The Smith family hatches a plan to murder their estranged matriarch for her insurance money. They hire Joe Cooper, police detective and killer-for-hire, but the plan soon flounders…

Bloom is joined by Kingsman’s Sophie Cookson, Benidorm’s Adam Gillen, Neve McIntosh and Steffan Rhodri.

When? 18 May to 18 August 2018

Where? Trafalgar Studios, London

3. Cult 80s movie Heathers is now a musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day… Heathers the Musical stars Carrie Hope Fletcher and is based on the 1988 cult classic Heathers, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

When Veronica Sawyer is unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams finally start to come true. Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

When? 9 June to 4 August 2018

Where? The Other Palace, London

4. The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby lets her hair down in a modern Miss Julie

Having just bagged a Bafta for her turn as Princess Margaret in The Crown, Vanessa Kirby will play a wildly different role in Julie, a contemporary adaptation of Swedish playwright Strindberg’s 1888 masterpiece Miss Julie.

Newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean that descends into a savage fight for survival.

Julie will be broadcast live to cinemas worldwide on 6 September. Check out ntlive.nationaltheatre.org for more details.

When? 31 May to 8 September

Where? The National’s Lyttelton Theatre, London

5. Andrew Scott goes solo in Sea Wall

Sea Wall is a one-man play that was written for Andrew Scott 10 years ago, and is being revived as part of The Old Vic’s bicentenary celebrations.

Things for Alex are good. He loves his wife, his daughter, his city, his job. But sometimes the force of life can crash against you. Sometimes everything you thought you could always depend on can be taken away.

When? Monday 18 June until Saturday 30 June 2018

Where? The Old Vic, London

6. Peaky Blinders’ Paul Anderson plays a preacher in Tartuffe

Paul Anderson (aka Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders) plays an American evangelist in the West End’s first ever dual-language production of Molière’s classic comedy. It re-imagines Tartuffe as a radical American evangelist who uproots the life of a French film tycoon in Hollywood.

When? 25 May to 28 September

Where? Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

7. The King and I transfers from Broadway

Before it was an Oscar-winning film, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s masterpiece was a musical. This production transfers from Broadway where it took America by storm.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, it tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

The score includes the classics Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful.

When? 23 June to 29 September 2018

Where? London Palladium

8. Ex-EastEnder stars in Tony-winning musical Fun Home

Starring former EastEnder Jenna Russell (aka Michelle Fowler), this musical version of Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel won five Tony awards (America’s answer to the Oliviers).

The audience meets Alison at three stages of her life. Memories of her 1970s childhood in a funeral home merge with her college love life and her coming out. Looking back on her complex relationship with her father, Alison finds they had more in common than she ever knew…

When? 18 June to 1 September

Where? The Young Vic, London

9. Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton

Laura Linney (pictured above with Jason Bateman in Netflix thriller Ozark) will make her West End debut in an adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s haunting 2016 bestseller.

Unsteady after an operation, Lucy Barton wakes to find her mother sitting at the foot of her bed. She hasn’t seen her in years, and her visit brings back to Lucy her desperate rural childhood, and her escape to New York. As she begins to find herself as a writer, she is still gripped by the urgent complexities of family life.

When? 2 June to 23 June 2018

Where? The Bridge Theatre, London

10. David Haig wrote and stars in Pressure

The weather forecast makes for gripping viewing in David Haig’s play Pressure, which transfers to the West End from Park Theatre.

It’s June 1944. The wheels of war are rolling and the allied forces are set for the largest seaborne invasion in history. Months of meticulous planning will culminate in a few days when conditions – including the moon and tides – will be just right. But the launch is still not a certainty. For Eisenhower to give the go ahead he needs to know the weather won’t destroy their chances. Read our review

When? 7 June to 1 September

Where? Ambassadors Theatre, London

11. A winning play about Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Last but not least, don’t miss this entertaining play about the ITV programme’s cheating scandal. In 2001, a man walked away with the show’s top prize, only to be arrested in a dawn raid, charged with defrauding the show.

Quiz sets the subsequent trial in the show’s television studio, reconstructing the accusation that, via some strategic coughing, they cheated their way to a million pounds. The first half sets out the case for the prosecution and the defence gets its turn after the interval. Read our review

When? Until 16 June

Where? Noel Coward Theatre, London

