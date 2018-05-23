Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: Adam Donovan murdered by dad Glenn in killer twist

Surprise exit for Jimmy Essex as his character is brutally despatched

Hollyoaks has killed off Adam Donovan in a shocking twist that saw the character shot dead by his gangster dad Glenn after he discovered his son had betrayed him.

Believing Zack Loveday was the mole who had reported details of his organised criminal activity to the cops, Glenn and his eldest abducted the lad and took him out to the woods in last night’s E4 episode with the intention of killing him.

Adam was ordered by his father to pull the trigger and notch up his first kill by way of getting more involved in the illegal ‘family business’, but as Adam took his target to his doom he confessed that he had been the grass all along and told Zack to run – not realising Glenn had overheard his confession.

Rocked by the betrayal, Glenn took the gun from Adam and shot him before swiftly dumping his body in the village. Wife Maxine and siblings Grace and Jesse reeled as they received the tragic news from DS Roxy that Adam’s cold corpse had been found, and traumatised Glenn returned to the scene feigning shock at his boy’s death – until Maxine put the pieces together and accused her father-in-law at the episode’s cliffhanger.

Now Glenn has to try and cover his tracks in the face of Maxine’s claims, and  Zack is still out there, having heard the gunshot as he fled the scene. Will Maxine get proof? Could Zack reveal what he knows? And what revenge will the grieving Donovans demand?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

