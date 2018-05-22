Hollyoaks: Ste’s agony as Leah’s real dad returns

Hollyoaks’ Ste Hay gets a blast from the past when daughter Leah Barnes’s real dad Billy Parker returns to the village demanding to see his little girl. Is Ste’s family about to be torn apart?

Not seen for many years, Billy bowls up having read an story about the Ryan Knight debacle cheeky Leah sold to a trashy magazine, and starts making demands to Ste about access to his child.

Panicking he has no legal claim over Leah with her mum Amy dead and Billy her biological parent, Ste confides in boyfriend Harry Thompson he’s scared he could lose her as he desperately tries to keep father and daughter apart.

But Harry has an idea as to how he can stop Billy threatening the future happiness of Ste’s family… Last time Harry had a word with someone to stop them jeopardising his fella, Ry Ry ended up dead in a canal. Has homicidal Harry got murder in mind again to protect Leah?

