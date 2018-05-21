How to buy tickets for Anne-Marie’s UK tour 2018

Hot on the heels of her debut album, the pop star has announced a UK tour in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London

Anne-Marie has added three new dates to her UK tour.

The Essex singer will headline seven concerts in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Birmingham in November 2018 (dates and venues below).

Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Her debut album, Speak Your Mind, shot to number three in the Official Albums Chart.

The 27-year-old pop singer has already had four hit songs: “Alarm”, “Rockabye”, “Ciao Adios” and “FRIENDS”, a collaboration with Marshmello.

She’s currently supporting Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour, and her latest single is co-written by him. “2002” is a cheeky nod to songs from the early noughties, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and “Nelly’s Ride With Me” (see the video below).

Concert dates and venues:

19 November 2018 – Manchester Academy

NEW DATE: 20 November 2018 – Manchester Academy

22 November 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

NEW DATE: 23 November 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 November 2018 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 November 2018 – O2 Academy Birmingham

NEW DATE: 29 November 2018 – O2 Academy Birmingham