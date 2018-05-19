Coronation Street: Josh left rattled by a face from the past – watch the scene

Is the truth about to be revealed about his past crimes?

Rapist Josh Tucker will be left perturbed by Shona’s investigations into his past in next week’s Coronation Street. Viewers have already seen Shona turn up at the garage where Josh used to work and encounter Dec, who seemed reluctant to talk about his ex-colleague. But the upcoming drama on Corrie will see Shona try a different tack when she gets Billy to talk to Josh about local gyms.

After learning its whereabouts, Shona does some more digging, the end result being that Josh’s old training partner then turns up on the Street looking for him. As can be seen in this new clip released by ITV, Claire is quick to tell Josh that a woman called Shona called in to the gym asking questions.

Meanwhile, Shona dupes Josh’s old work colleague, Dec, into meeting up. When she pushes him for answers, Shona is horrified to realise that Josh raped Dec too. Just what will Shona do with this new-found information?

