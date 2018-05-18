Accessibility Links

Guillermo del Toro bringing horror anthology series to Netflix

The Shape of Water creator is set to focus his talents on the small screen

Guillermo del Toro wins an Oscar

Guillermo del Toro has a new horror anthology series in the works – and he’s bringing it to Netflix.

The streaming service’s first original horror anthology series, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is described as a collection of personally curated stories that will be equal parts sophisticated and horrific.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker is the creator and executive producer of the show, reports Deadline, and will work as writer and director on certain episodes. Del Toro will also have a hand in selecting his team of filmmakers and genre writers. His fellow executive producers will be J Miles Dale, who previously worked with Del Toro on The Shape of Water, as well as Gary Ungar.

The series builds upon his existing relationship with the streaming series that began with their collaboration on animated show “Trollhunters,” which premieres its third season on 25th May.

Del Toro’s The Shape of Water dominated the Oscars this year – winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director. Previous credits include other darkly supernatural films such as Oscar winner Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Pacific Rim.

An episode count and release date for Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is yet to be confirmed.

All about 10 After Midnight

Guillermo del Toro wins an Oscar
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

