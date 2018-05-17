How to buy tickets for Jason Manford’s “Muddle Class” tour

Don't miss out on his first stand-up tour in years - now extended into 2019

Earlier this month Jason Manford embarked on his first stand-up tour in years.

Advertisement

“Muddle Class” is about his realisation that he’s no longer working-class; he’s middle-class – and very confused about it.

If you missed out on tickets, or the tour wasn’t due to go to a venue near you, good news: he’s just announced a raft of new dates in 2019 (you can find the full list of 2018 and 2019 dates below).

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 17 May at 10am.

“Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’,” Manford explained when announcing the show last year.

“I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago! I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit!”

The new dates kick off in Norwich in January and end in Richmond, London, in early April.

Tickets for the new dates and remaining tickets for the 2018 dates are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

New 2019 dates:

17 January 2019 – Theatre Royal, Norwich

18 January 2019 – Theatre Royal, Norwich

23 January 2019 – Bath Halls, Scunthorpe

24 January 2019 – Victoria Hall, Halifax

25 January 2019 – Empire, Sunderland

26 January 2019 – Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

30 January 2019 – Hawth Theatre, Crawley

31 January 2019 – Central Theatre, Chatham

1 February 2019 – Forum, Bath

2 February 2019 – Hexagon, Reading

6 February 2019 – Derngate Theatre, Northampton

7 February 2019 – Anvil, Basingstoke

8 February 2019 – G Live, Guildford

9 February 2019 – Oasis, Swindon

13 February 2019 – Storey House, Chester

14 February 2019 – Storey House, Chester

15 February 2019 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

16 February 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

27 February 2019 – Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

28 February 2019 – Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare

2 March 2019 – Cliff Pavilion, Southend

3 March 2019 – Rose Theatre, Kingston

7 March 2019 – Charter Hall, Colchester

8 March 2019 – Palladium, London

9 March 2019 – Town Hall, Dudley

14 March 2019 – Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

15 March 2019 – Leisure Centre, Kendal

20 March 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

21 March 2019 – Arena Theatre, St Albans

22 March 2019 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

23 March 2019 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

28 March 2019 – Grand Theatre, Blackpool

29 March 2019 – Barbican, York

30 March 2019 – Town Hall, Middlesborough

31 March 2019 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

2 April 2019 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

3 April 2019 – Waterside, Aylesbury

4 April 2019 – Richmond Theatre, London

2018 dates:

16 May 2018 – White Rock Theatre, Hastings

17 May 2018 – Colosseum, Watford

18 May 2018 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

23 May 2018 – Hexagon Theatre, Reading

24 May 2018 – Royal and Derngate, Northampton

25 May 2018 – Victoria hall, Stoke-On-Trent

26 May 2018 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

13 June 2018 – City Hall, Hull

14 June 2018 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn

15 June 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

16 June 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

20 June 2018 – Guild Hall, Preston

21 June 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

22 June 2018 – Apollo, Manchester

23 June 2018 – Apollo, Manchester

5 July 2018 – Floral Pavilion Theatre, Merseyside

6 July 2018 – Town Hall, Middlesborough

7 July 2018 – William Aston Hall, Wrexham

8 July 2018 – Hippodrome, Bristol

11 July 2018 – Arts and Leisure Centre, Stevenage

12 July 2018 – The Anvil, Basingstoke

13 July 2018 – Grand Theatre, Swansea

14 July 2018 – Grand Theatre, Swansea

15 July 2018 – Empire, Liverpool

18 July 2018 – Pavillion, Rhyl

19 July 2018 – William Aston Hall, Wrexham

20 July 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

21 July 2018 – Empire, Sunderland

25 July 2018 – Arena, St Albans

26 July 2018 – Central Theatre, Chatham

27 July 2018 – Civic, Guildford

28 July 2018 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

30 July 2018 – Regal Theatre, Redruth

31 July 2018 – Regal Theatre, Redruth

1 August 2018 – Pavilions, Plymouth

2 August 2018 – Riverside Leisure Centre, Exeter

3 August 2018 – Wellsprings Leisure Centre, Taunton

4 August 2018 – Wellsprings Leisure Centre, Taunton

6 August 2018 – Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare

7 August 2018 – Illfracombe Landmark Theatre, Illfracombe

8 August 2018 – The Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

11 September 2018 – Gaiety Ayr, Ayr

12 September 2018 – Grand Hall, Kilmarnock

13 September 2018 – Concert Hall, Falkirk

14 September 2018 – Concert Hall, Perth

15 September 2018 – Caird Hall, Dundee

22 September 2018 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

23 September 2018 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

24 September 2018 – Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast

3 October 2018 – Town Hall, Dudley

4 October 2018 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

5 October 2018 – Barbican, York

6 October 2018 – Barbican, York

10 October 2018 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

11 October 2018 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

12 October 2018 – Charter Hall, Colchester

13 October 2018 – New Theatre, Wimbledon

17 October 2018 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

18 October 2018 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

19 October 2018 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

20 October 2018 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

31 October 2018 – Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

1 November 2018 – Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

3 November 2018 – Alhambra, Dunfermline

4 November 2018 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

7 November 2018 – Plaza, Stockport

8 November 2018 – Waterside, Aylesbury

9 November 2018 – Storyhouse, Chester

10 November 2018 – City Hall, Sheffield

12 November 2018 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

14 November 2018 – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

15 November 2018 – Sands Centre, Carlisle

16 November 2018 – Town Hall, Middlesborough

17 November 2018 – Dome, Doncaster

21 November 2018 – Swan, High Wycombe

22 November 2018 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

23 November 2018 – Oasis, Swindon

24 November 2018 – Arena, Derby

25 November 2018 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

27 November 2018 – Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton

28 November 2018 – Spa Pavilion, Scarborough

29 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

30 November 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

1 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

5 December 2018 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

6 December 2018 – Assembly Hall, Worthing

7 December 2018 – BIC, Bournemouth

8 December 2018 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

12 December 2018 – Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight

13 December 2018 – Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

19 December 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne