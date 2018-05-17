How to buy tickets for Jason Manford’s “Muddle Class” tour
Don't miss out on his first stand-up tour in years - now extended into 2019
Earlier this month Jason Manford embarked on his first stand-up tour in years.
“Muddle Class” is about his realisation that he’s no longer working-class; he’s middle-class – and very confused about it.
If you missed out on tickets, or the tour wasn’t due to go to a venue near you, good news: he’s just announced a raft of new dates in 2019 (you can find the full list of 2018 and 2019 dates below).
Tickets go on sale on Thursday 17 May at 10am.
“Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’,” Manford explained when announcing the show last year.
“I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago! I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!
“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit!”
The new dates kick off in Norwich in January and end in Richmond, London, in early April.
Tickets for the new dates and remaining tickets for the 2018 dates are available from ticketmaster.co.uk
New 2019 dates:
17 January 2019 – Theatre Royal, Norwich
18 January 2019 – Theatre Royal, Norwich
23 January 2019 – Bath Halls, Scunthorpe
24 January 2019 – Victoria Hall, Halifax
25 January 2019 – Empire, Sunderland
26 January 2019 – Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
30 January 2019 – Hawth Theatre, Crawley
31 January 2019 – Central Theatre, Chatham
1 February 2019 – Forum, Bath
2 February 2019 – Hexagon, Reading
6 February 2019 – Derngate Theatre, Northampton
7 February 2019 – Anvil, Basingstoke
8 February 2019 – G Live, Guildford
9 February 2019 – Oasis, Swindon
13 February 2019 – Storey House, Chester
14 February 2019 – Storey House, Chester
15 February 2019 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
16 February 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
27 February 2019 – Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
28 February 2019 – Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare
2 March 2019 – Cliff Pavilion, Southend
3 March 2019 – Rose Theatre, Kingston
7 March 2019 – Charter Hall, Colchester
8 March 2019 – Palladium, London
9 March 2019 – Town Hall, Dudley
14 March 2019 – Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl
15 March 2019 – Leisure Centre, Kendal
20 March 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
21 March 2019 – Arena Theatre, St Albans
22 March 2019 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
23 March 2019 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
28 March 2019 – Grand Theatre, Blackpool
29 March 2019 – Barbican, York
30 March 2019 – Town Hall, Middlesborough
31 March 2019 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
2 April 2019 – Victoria Hall, Stoke
3 April 2019 – Waterside, Aylesbury
4 April 2019 – Richmond Theatre, London
2018 dates:
16 May 2018 – White Rock Theatre, Hastings
17 May 2018 – Colosseum, Watford
18 May 2018 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
23 May 2018 – Hexagon Theatre, Reading
24 May 2018 – Royal and Derngate, Northampton
25 May 2018 – Victoria hall, Stoke-On-Trent
26 May 2018 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
13 June 2018 – City Hall, Hull
14 June 2018 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn
15 June 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
16 June 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
20 June 2018 – Guild Hall, Preston
21 June 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
22 June 2018 – Apollo, Manchester
23 June 2018 – Apollo, Manchester
5 July 2018 – Floral Pavilion Theatre, Merseyside
6 July 2018 – Town Hall, Middlesborough
7 July 2018 – William Aston Hall, Wrexham
8 July 2018 – Hippodrome, Bristol
11 July 2018 – Arts and Leisure Centre, Stevenage
12 July 2018 – The Anvil, Basingstoke
13 July 2018 – Grand Theatre, Swansea
14 July 2018 – Grand Theatre, Swansea
15 July 2018 – Empire, Liverpool
18 July 2018 – Pavillion, Rhyl
19 July 2018 – William Aston Hall, Wrexham
20 July 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
21 July 2018 – Empire, Sunderland
25 July 2018 – Arena, St Albans
26 July 2018 – Central Theatre, Chatham
27 July 2018 – Civic, Guildford
28 July 2018 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
30 July 2018 – Regal Theatre, Redruth
31 July 2018 – Regal Theatre, Redruth
1 August 2018 – Pavilions, Plymouth
2 August 2018 – Riverside Leisure Centre, Exeter
3 August 2018 – Wellsprings Leisure Centre, Taunton
4 August 2018 – Wellsprings Leisure Centre, Taunton
6 August 2018 – Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare
7 August 2018 – Illfracombe Landmark Theatre, Illfracombe
8 August 2018 – The Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
11 September 2018 – Gaiety Ayr, Ayr
12 September 2018 – Grand Hall, Kilmarnock
13 September 2018 – Concert Hall, Falkirk
14 September 2018 – Concert Hall, Perth
15 September 2018 – Caird Hall, Dundee
22 September 2018 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
23 September 2018 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
24 September 2018 – Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast
3 October 2018 – Town Hall, Dudley
4 October 2018 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
5 October 2018 – Barbican, York
6 October 2018 – Barbican, York
10 October 2018 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
11 October 2018 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
12 October 2018 – Charter Hall, Colchester
13 October 2018 – New Theatre, Wimbledon
17 October 2018 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
18 October 2018 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
19 October 2018 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
20 October 2018 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
31 October 2018 – Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
1 November 2018 – Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
3 November 2018 – Alhambra, Dunfermline
4 November 2018 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
7 November 2018 – Plaza, Stockport
8 November 2018 – Waterside, Aylesbury
9 November 2018 – Storyhouse, Chester
10 November 2018 – City Hall, Sheffield
12 November 2018 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
14 November 2018 – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton
15 November 2018 – Sands Centre, Carlisle
16 November 2018 – Town Hall, Middlesborough
17 November 2018 – Dome, Doncaster
21 November 2018 – Swan, High Wycombe
22 November 2018 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
23 November 2018 – Oasis, Swindon
24 November 2018 – Arena, Derby
25 November 2018 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
27 November 2018 – Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton
28 November 2018 – Spa Pavilion, Scarborough
29 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
30 November 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
1 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
5 December 2018 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
6 December 2018 – Assembly Hall, Worthing
7 December 2018 – BIC, Bournemouth
8 December 2018 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
12 December 2018 – Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight
13 December 2018 – Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
19 December 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne