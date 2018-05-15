Hollyoaks: Sienna KILLED by Nico! Anna Passey reacts to death shock

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake lies dead following a final showdown with deranged daughter Nico, who stabbed her mum after sensationally coming back from the dead.

Advertisement

Tonight’s game-changing E4 episode picked up directly from yesterday’s explosive reveal that serial killing teen Nico was still alive, having thought to have perished in the Halloween maze blaze of 2016, and was unmasked as Sienna’s sinister stalker.

Stunned at seeing her ‘dead’ daughter, Sienna thought she was hallucinating but soon realised Nico was very much alive. The gruesome goth girl was consumed with resentment and rage towards her mother for trying to get her banged up for her crimes and abandoning her in the maze.

Dismissing the body that was found at the time as a mistake on the police’s part, unstable Nico recounted how she’d seen her parent’s emotional TV plea when baby daughter Sophie went missing but never came looking for her.

Desperately trying to calm her devilish daughter down, Nico surreptitiously rang Joel Dexter for help only for Cleo to take the call at their engagement party and ignore it – but when Nico realised what Sienna had done she stabbed her and ran away into the night.

Injured Sienna stumbled out to the village clutching baby Sebastian, and as the met the party guests walking home she handed her son to a shocked Joel before revealing Nico was back and collapsing.

Doctors battled to save Sienna in hospital from her stab wound, as Joel, Myra McQueen, Grace Black and Maxine Minniver waited for news, but eventually she went into cardiac arrest and her fate was revealed by copper Josh Bradley – they couldn’t resuscitate her and she didn’t make it…

The death was teased back in February in the flash forward showing Sienna’s funeral would take place at some point in the next three months – despite fans’ hopes this now looks as if it’s coming true following this evening’s epic farewell to one of the soap’s most popular characters.

Sienna has had a number of high-profile storylines since arriving in 2012 including falling in love with her estranged twin brother Dodger, who was revealed as long-lost daughter Nico’s dad, stealing Darren Osborne from wife Nancy and faking a pregnancy, her dangerous romance with killer Warren Fox and a brave battle with cancer.

Speaking about the role, award-winning actress Anna Passey said: “Playing Sienna has been like riding on a roller coaster for five and-a-half years and I have loved every second. What a heart-breaking episode it was to play.”

But questions remain in the aftermath of Sienna’s passing – will Joel go through with marrying Cleo as he grieves for his tragic old flame? Could Sienna tear them apart even in death, possibly exacerbating Cleo’s eating disorder? And more importantly, where is Nico?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.