Hollyoaks: Alfie’s wedding day arrives – but who is he marrying?

Can Yazz help the troubled teen as his behaviour spirals out of control?

Hollyoaks’ Alfie Nightingale prepares for his wedding day next week, as the scene teased from February’s flash forward reaches our screens – but with the teenager’s mental health issues worsening, what is really going on?

The Nightingale nerd is manic with excitement as he confides in friend Tom Cunningham he’s got a surprise up his sleeve for a special lady in his life. Tom gets the wrong end of the stick and hints to Yazz Maalik that Alfie could be ready to give their relationship a chance.

When loved-up Yazz sees Alfie emerging from a taxi suited and booted with a bunch of flowers, she’s crushed when he buries past her into the folly – with viewers seeing he has two wedding rings in his hand…

Later in the week, Yazz tries to offer support to her troubled friend after the surprising truth about the folly wedding is revealed, but the voice in Alfie’s head becomes more sinister and controlling and tells him to be nice to Ms Maalik and pretend everything is okay, but only so she’ll leave him alone.

The voice then convinces vulnerable Alfie he has super powers – but with his paranoia increasing and his diagnosis with schizoaffective disorder revealed as being the focus of a special episode airing on 4 June, will the voice put the distressed Nightingale lad in danger before he can get the help he needs?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

