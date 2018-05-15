Coronation Street: Ryan Connor returns – but where have you seen actor Ryan Prescott before?

Ex-Emmerdale star makes his debut next week as the third actor to play the role

Coronation Street welcomes back Ryan Connor to the cobbles next week with Ryan Prescott taking over the recast role, and his face may be familiar to some viewers.

Prescott previously played Flynn Buchanan in Emmerdale, a former love interest of Aaron Dingle back in 2011 who he dated during a break from his doomed relationship with tragic Jackson Walsh, following the accident that left him paralysed.

The actor also appeared in the recurring role of Liam Slade in BBC1 daytime soap Doctors, and has popped up in Casualty, Holby City and The Syndicate.

Ryan returns next Wednesday for mum Michelle’s impending wedding to Robert Preston, and is set for an epic rivalry with Ali Neeson, his mother’s biological son who recently came back into her life. Ryan and Ali were mistakenly swapped at birth, which was only discovered when the lads were in their teens but Michelle rejected Ali for Ryan, the boy she raised as her own.

Now with Ali working as a GP in Weatherfield, and torn Michelle desperate to reconnect with him, Ryan will come face-to-face with the cuckoo in the Connor nest and both boys are immediately threatened by each other. Next Wednesday Michelle has to change plans with unimpressed Ali to collect drunk Ryan from the airport, flying in from Ibiza where he’s been living since 2013.

Friday sees the lads square up at Robert’s stag night, where they’re dressed as Liam and Noel Gallagher. Is the squabbling Oasis siblings’ fractious relationship set to mirror Ryan and Ali’s dynamic? “They’ve not been in touch in the intervening years,” revealed James Burrows, aka Ali, to RadioTimes.com recently. “Ryan’s return inspires lots of hatred and maybe a bit of jealousy. It’s going to get a bit Cain and Abel and promises to be very interesting…”

Sol Heras was the last actor to play Ryan, between 2012 and 2013, replacing original actor Ben Thompson who appeared between the Connors’ introduction in 2006 to leaving in 2010.

