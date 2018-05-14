Coronation Street: Summer reveals her plan to honour Aidan’s memory – watch the scene

Young Summer Spellman will come up with a mental health initiative on this week’s Coronation Street as she tries to do something positive in the wake of Aidan’s suicide.

Tonight’s episode of the ITV soap sees Billy become concerned when he looks at Summer’s laptop and sees that she’s been using a forum for people who’ve lost someone through suicide.

But after opening up to Billy about how upset she feels about Aidan’s death, Summer ends up planning an idea for a ‘Speak and Save’ campaign that she hopes will encourage young men to talk about their mental health.

In this new clip from Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street, Carla and Jenny can be seen offering both encouragement and support for Summer’s idea.

But Corrie fans can expect further drama later in the week when Jenny brings up Summer’s campaign in front of Johnny, who doesn’t react well.

Speaking recently about the impact of the storyline that saw his character take his own life, actor Shayne Ward commented to the Sun:

“A lot of people who are considering attempting suicide have got in touch to say, ‘I’m calling somebody now. I was attempting it and you’ve helped me.’ The response has been truly overwhelming.

“I knew when I took it on that it was more than just a storyline. This is affecting millions of people around the world every single day, and when I read the stats I couldn’t believe it”

