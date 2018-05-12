Home and Away: Colby and Dean in deadly shoot-out – see the new pics

Home and Away cop Colby Thorne saves old enemy Dean Thompson’s life as the residents of Summer Bay pull together to rescue Justin Morgan’s daughter Ava Gilbert from her kidnappers, but he kills one of the abductors in the process. As the police investigate the incident, will the ex-River Boy lose his job for pulling the trigger?

The Morgans receive a ransom note demanding $25k for Ava’s safe return, but after a bungled rescue attempt at a rendezvous fails to retrieve the little girl it emerges she’s being held hostage by mother and son gangsters Hazel and Boyd Easton, who’s vendetta against Justin’s girlfriend Willow Harris’s family is the reason behind their crime.

Feeling guilty Ava’s ordeal is all her fault, Willow insists on making the cash exchange for Ava herself, but Colby plans a risky sting operation with the police hiding until Ava is safe – at which point they’ll leap into action and arrest the Eastons.

Unfortunately, Dean shows up just as Ava is returned to her dad and attacks Boyd in a bid to protect Willow, but chaos ensues and Boyd manages to climb in his car and drives straight at terrified Dean – Colby emerges from his hiding place and shoots at the vehicle to save him. Boyd is seriously injured and later dies in hospital, plunging Colby into despair as it’s the first time he’s shot someone.

Handing in his badge, Colby becomes the subject of an internal investigation, and faces awkward questions from his superiors about shooting a firearm to save dodgy Dean. Meanwhile, Boyd’s grieving family plan their own revenge – what have they got in mind?

Elsewhere in the Bay next week, Olivia Fraser Richards struggles to conceal her jealousy of Jasmine Delaney as she moves in with her and Irene Roberts. As if Jasmine’s closeness to Olivia’s ex Hunter King wasn’t galling enough…

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 21 May on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

