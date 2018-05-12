Coronation Street: Pat Phelan’s final showdown teased in TERRIFYING new trailer

A shock new trailer released by ITV sees the residents of Coronation Street reeling in terror. And it’s no wonder: Weatherfield killer Pat Phelan is back in town and he has the likes of Eileen, Gary and Sarah in his sights. The Corrie murderer will make a final comeback at the end of May for a dramatic run of episodes that will be stripped across weeknight evenings.

As viewers have already seen, a bruised and battered Phelan has been lying low in Wales after almost losing his life in a coastal cliffhanger. But despite his absence, he’s still been keeping a close eye on those he feels have wronged him. So when Gary tracks Phelan down to a campsite in Wales and drags him back to the Street, his pent-up, vengeance-fuelled fury is unleashed.

In this macabre promo from ITV Creative, the residents reel in shock and horror as they realise Phelan has been watching their every move. As he lurks around each corner, we see there is nowhere to hide from Pat as he wreaks his villainous revenge.

TRAILER: Phelan's Revenge Batten down the hatches – Phelan is coming back to the cobbles and he's hell-bent on revenge!Find out more: http://bit.ly/2rCs6FpSupport #TeamCorrie in the Soap Awards: http://bit.ly/BSACorrie#PhelansRevenge #Corrie Posted by Coronation Street on Saturday, May 12, 2018

Tony Pipes, Executive Creative Director of ITV Creative, said of the trailer: ”Pat Phelan, arguably Coronation Street’s greatest villain of all time, deserved an equally villainous promotional spot to alert the audience of his return to the street.

“We wanted to take the iconic street and show it as it’s never been shown before, dripping with a claustrophobically foreboding atmosphere.

“We placed Pat Phelan at the heart of the promo, appearing impossibly around every corner of the street for five unsuspecting characters: Nicola, Seb, Eileen, Gary and Sarah. The spot ends by revealing an army of approaching Pat Phelan’s surrounding the five huddled characters. This final climactic scene was captured using a combination of motion control and lighting special effects.”

A show insider said of what fans can expect to see as the Phelan saga reaches its climax: “As well as Phelan’s vengeful return to the street, Michelle prepares to marry Robert and David fights to take control of his life after his rape ordeal. But with emotions running high and twists around every corner can good prevail over evil and will love conquer all?”

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, actor Connor McIntyre – who plays the psychopathic Phelan – commented:

“Everyone should be watching out. Even those you might not expect. The less Phelan has to lose, the more dangerous he is. He now feels that everyone has betrayed him – even Eileen. So you have to assume that he’s going to go back and ‘correct’ something. That’s how he sees it with his warped sense of morality.”

