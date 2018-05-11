Emmerdale: Bob and Laurel are officially a couple leaving Brenda distraught – here’s what happens next

Emmerdale’s Bob Hope and Laurel Thomas are officially together following Brenda Walker’s emotional showdown with her new husband over his infidelity. Can the village accept the scandalous relationship with the confetti having barely touched the ground from Bob and Brenda’s doomed wedding?

Tonight’s episode focused on the fallout of the big day, which had ended with Brenda telling Bob it was over between them when she questioned his feelings for ex-mistress Laurel. Unable to convincingly deny there wasn’t still something there with his late mate Ashley’s widow was the final nail in the coffin…

In the cold light of day, Bob and Laurel crossed paths and he confessed he’d left Brenda, as Laurel tentatively admitted she still loved him leading to the pair to take the plunge after months of romantic toing and froing.

But it wasn’t all holding hands and making plans as when Bob faced Brenda and told her he and Laurel were now an item, she railed at him for the betrayal and delivered a slap round the face before throwing him out. While Bob and Laurel tried to bury their guilt and prepared to go public with their union, Brenda was left sobbing as she put the kids to bed and contemplated her lonely future…

In next week’s episodes news of Laurel’s new relationship spreads around the village, and pals Nicola King and Bernice Blackstock are hurt she never confided in them about the affair. As their children struggle with the new arrangement, Laurel becomes convinced the whole world hates her – will her and Bob be outcasts as the locals take sides?

