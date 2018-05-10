How to buy tickets for Iain Stirling’s UK tour 2018

The voice of Love Island will be performing his stand-up show in theatres around the UK

The comedian who voices Love Island will be touring the UK this autumn.

Iain Stirling will be performing his standup show around the UK in September, October and November.

Radio Times readers can buy presale tickets on Thursday 10 May at 10am by clicking here.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 11 May at 10am.

Stirling first performed U OK Hun X? at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, regaling festival-goers with his tales of travels around the world. He will return to Love Island’s audio booth later this month.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

7 September 2018 – Old Rep Studio, Birmingham

8 September 2018 – Colosseum, Watford

16 September 2018 – Queen Theatre, Hornchurch

18 September 2018 – The Wiltham, Northallerton

19 September 2018 – Town Hall, Falkirk

20 September 2018 – King’s Theatre, Edinrbugh

21 September 2018 – Webster Theatre, Arbroath

23 September 2018 – Camberley Theatre, Camberley

24 September 2018 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindom

28 September 2018 – Town Hall, Loughborough

6 October 2018 – Key Theatre, Peterborough

8 October 2018 – Playhouse, Oxford

11 October 2018 – Clapham Grand, London

13 October 2018 – Pomegranate, Chesterfield

24 October 2018 – Civic Hall, Chelmsford

15 November 2018 – Beck Theatre, Hayes

18 November 2018 – Vicar Street, Dublin

22 November 2018 – Corn Exchange, Newbury

23 November 2018 – Lyceum, Crewe

24 November 2018 – Lowry Quays, Salford

25 November 2018 – Glee, Cardiff

29 November 2018 – Scarborough Spa Theatre, Scarborough

2 December 2018 – Y Theatre, Leicester