How to buy tickets for Iain Stirling’s UK tour 2018
The voice of Love Island will be performing his stand-up show in theatres around the UK
Iain Stirling will be performing his standup show around the UK in September, October and November.
Radio Times readers can buy presale tickets on Thursday 10 May at 10am by clicking here.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 11 May at 10am.
Stirling first performed U OK Hun X? at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, regaling festival-goers with his tales of travels around the world. He will return to Love Island’s audio booth later this month.
Here’s the full list of dates and venues.
7 September 2018 – Old Rep Studio, Birmingham
8 September 2018 – Colosseum, Watford
16 September 2018 – Queen Theatre, Hornchurch
18 September 2018 – The Wiltham, Northallerton
19 September 2018 – Town Hall, Falkirk
20 September 2018 – King’s Theatre, Edinrbugh
21 September 2018 – Webster Theatre, Arbroath
23 September 2018 – Camberley Theatre, Camberley
24 September 2018 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindom
28 September 2018 – Town Hall, Loughborough
6 October 2018 – Key Theatre, Peterborough
8 October 2018 – Playhouse, Oxford
11 October 2018 – Clapham Grand, London
13 October 2018 – Pomegranate, Chesterfield
24 October 2018 – Civic Hall, Chelmsford
15 November 2018 – Beck Theatre, Hayes
18 November 2018 – Vicar Street, Dublin
22 November 2018 – Corn Exchange, Newbury
23 November 2018 – Lyceum, Crewe
24 November 2018 – Lowry Quays, Salford
25 November 2018 – Glee, Cardiff
29 November 2018 – Scarborough Spa Theatre, Scarborough
2 December 2018 – Y Theatre, Leicester