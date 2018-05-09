Coronation Street: David speaks out about his rape but will Josh be caught? Here’s what happens next

Coronation Street’s David Platt has finally admitted he was raped by Josh Tucker in an emotional confession to ex-girlfriend Shona Ramsey following Aidan Connor’s suicide, but still insists he does not want the police involved.

Tonight’s hour-long episode showed news of Aidan’s shock death push David into finally admitting his sexual assault, haunted by his own suicidal thoughts having buried his torment over the ordeal in recent weeks as he spiralled into self-destruction to the growing concern of his family.

Opening up to supportive Shona, David bravely faced his demons and explained how Aidan taking his own life had made him realise he wants to live, but he still feels ashamed by what happened and refuses to tell the police.

On Friday, David is sent to prison for failing to appear in court for his assault on Gary Windass last month, and by Monday he’s struggling with his anger behind bars as he attacks his cellmate – all the while still keeping the rape from anyone else but Ms Ramsey. Meanwhile, determined Shona confronts Josh and starts digging around in his past, eventually discovering he was sacked from his previous job.

When she tracks down one of Josh’s old work colleagues, Shona thinks she may have found another of his victims – but is the menacing mechanic one step ahead? And could Alya Nazir be in danger as she tentatively starts a romance with the villain?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Corrie producer Kate Oates hinted that Josh may not be jailed for his crimes even if David pursues legal action against his attacker, explaining it would more accurately reflect real life statistics such as only one in 14 rapes reported in England and Wales ending in conviction.

“Corrie has always been morally correct and the bad guy always gets caught, but that isn’t always the case in real life. At the moment, David’s actions are letting Josh remain free. I believe that, in this case, David’s perpetrator wouldn’t be convicted.

“It’s important to reflect the truth,” continues Oates. “If you tie things up with a bow, there’s a danger people will just think, ‘we don’t need to talk about this anymore. It’s done’. The story continues through the summer and we will see the effects on both David and those around him once they do find out. The ending will surprise people – David will get catharsis and some acknowledgement, but he might not get that legally.”

