Coronation Street: Aidan suicide aftermath – will Eva take her baby?

Coronation Street’s Eva Price will struggle with her decision to give up her and Aidan Connor’s baby daughter in the aftermath of his suicide. Could she back out of her deal with Toyah Battersby and keep her child as a way of feeling closer to her tragic ex?

Advertisement

Tonight’s hour-long episode focused on the shock reaction to troubled Aidan taking his own life, discovered by his dad Johnny who found his son at his flat when he failed to turn up for work.

Believing her former fiance was ready to try again following his surprise visit to her secret cottage the previous evening, Eva sneaked back to the street hoping to cement a romantic reunion with Aidan. But as she tried to stay hidden from the locals who think she’s in America, she bumped into Shona Ramsey who delivered the bombshell about Aidan’s death.

Realising Aidan had come to say goodbye when he turned up at the cottage, emotional Eva tracked down Toyah and wondered if they played a part in his decision to take his own life, as it was clear he’d guessed he was the father of Eva’s baby and she was giving her to Toyah to pass off her as her surrogate’s to be raised as her own. Feeling his own child was better off without him, Eva is devastated as she feels she may have contributed to his mental health struggles.

“She believes she’s responsible, but she’s not to blame of course,” says Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva. “However, she’s riddled with guilt. When Aidan left the cottage her mind was racing, he said he loved her and she thought she was going to have to tell Toyah she wants the baby back, having no idea of what Aidan’s real plan was.

“Eva’s devastated by what he’s done. Her life is full of secrets and she’s feeling terribly guilty. It is eating away at her because she’s given away Aidan’s baby and now she doesn’t have either of them. She keeps thinking back to what they had together. ”

On Friday’s episode Eva reveals she has returned to Weatherfield, pretending to everyone bar Toyah she’s flown back from the States upon hearing the news about Aidan, and there are heartbreaking scenes as she holds baby Susie in front of the family – while privately telling Toyah she can see a definite likeness to Aidan…

Will Eva be able to let little Susie go in light of losing Aidan? And can she let the Connors continue to be oblivious to the fact Aidan’s baby is growing up in the same street? With Catherine Tyldesley set to leave Corrie in the coming months, could Eva depart as a single mum after the truth is exposed?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.