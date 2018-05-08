Accessibility Links

Who attacks Mick in tonight’s EastEnders?

The Queen Vic landlord is set-upon by a masked assailant

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/05/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - April-June 2018 - TX: 08/05/2018 - Episode: EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5703 (No. 5703) - Picture Shows: Mick gets jumped by a man in a balaclava Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Mick Carter will be attacked by a masked intruder at the Queen Vic in tonight’s EastEnders – but who is the mystery attacker?

This evening’s episode of the BBC1 soap sees Mick manning the pub alone, only to have his suspicions aroused after hearing a strange noise coming from the barrel store.

But as soon as he starts to investigate, Mick gets jumped on by a man in a balaclava.

Mick is, of course, no stranger to violence at the Vic, having recently taken a beating from Aidan Maguire in the bar.

On that occasion, he was rescued by a band of Albert Square regulars who grouped together to turf gangster Aidan out of Walford.

EastEnders - Mick Carter

But will he escape unscathed this time around? And who is it who could well be leaving Mick’s life on the line?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

