Shock death to rock Emmerdale next week

One Emmerdale regular won’t be making it through to the end of next week thanks to a shock demise on the ITV soap. Show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped on what exactly causes the catastrophe, but storyline information released today states: “On Thursday, a terrible event unfolds in the village causing the death of a resident.”

Someone who does have the potential to be a catalyst for calamity is Doug, who is doing a bit of dodgy DIY to fix a cracked lintel at the B&B. After being told by Diane to call in the builders’, Doug instead opts to sort the situation out for himself and is soon pulling plaster down. But will Doug’s loose lintel prove to be an accident waiting to happen?

“In Doug’s eyes, getting a builder in would be a waste of money,” says actor Duncan Preston. “He’s confident in his own abilities, but not necessarily rightfully. He doesn’t think it’s serious at all – at first. In his mind, a bit of filler should do it. It’s just a bit of cosmetic decorating.”

And how would Doug feel should his actions spark disaster and cause someone to lose their life? “Oh he’d be mortified. Especially if it was his fault!”

So will Doug have a death on his conscience by the end of next week? And who could be the one to lose their life?

