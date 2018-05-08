Neighbours: Aaron and David engaged – Matt Wilson wants Tom Daley at soap’s first gay wedding!

Neighbours is on course to make TV history as Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka get engaged next week, which could lead to the soap’s first ever gay wedding following the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.

The popular couple’s on-off romance has kept viewers hooked over the last few years, as mild-mannered doctor David learnt to embrace his sexuality and found love with outgoing entrepreneur and ex-exotic dancer Aaron. After a few false starts, and other relationships getting in the way, the boys are finally on track and on Friday 18 May Aaron decides it’s time to make an honest man out of his other half – but as Matt Wilson, aka Aaron, reveals to RadioTimes.com, the proposal doesn’t exactly go to plan…

“They go on a beach date and Aaron suddenly decides he’s going to pop the question,” reveals the actor. “Just prior to this he has some personal revelations that make him realise David is really the one for him. But he doesn’t realise David has the same idea!

“David makes an excuse to walk on ahead so he can gather his thoughts, while Aaron phones his brother Mark and tells him he’s about to propose. Meanwhile, David’s rehearsing his proposal speech, getting his knickers in a knot. When Aaron gets down on on knee David reacts badly as he’s been thrown a curve ball to his plan which to him is now ruined, and Aaron thinks he’s going to break up with him.

“Realising they were both going to propose, Aaron manages to get his speech out and they finally end up engaged. The writers have done a great job with the scene, it’ll be nice for viewers to see.”

Wilson acknowledges he was just as frustrated as fans of the couple it took them so long to get to this point. “It’s been quite a journey,” he laughs. “For a long time I was like, ‘For crying out loud, when are we getting back together?’ Then Rafael came in as David’s love interest which delayed it even more, but now here we are.”

The timely engagement capitalises on the celebratory mood in Australia after the government’s historic decision to legalise same-sex marriage led to a change in the law last December. If Aaron and David do make it down the aisle, it will be the first legalised gay wedding in an Australian soap.

“It’s perfect. The Australian government has been talking about legalisation for so long but kept finding reasons why it couldn’t happen. Now it’s happened it makes the storyline even more special. I would love for Aaron and David to be the first, but we have to do it right. We are all invested in making it happen.”

Whether fans get their historic wedding or not Wilson’s not revealing, but he does tease Aaron and David will have different ideas when it comes to planning the nuptials. “David would want something classy and elegant, low-key with not too much attention on him. If Aaron had his way it would be huge with fireworks and a dancefloor! Aaron actually turns out to be a bit of a groomzilla…”

With it being a potentially significant Erinsborough event, the actor also has some ideas of his own about the ceremony, including celebrity guests. “It would be cool if we get Tom Daley over for it,” he smiles. “He was just here in Oz for the Commonwealth games. Him and his partner Lance are big advocates of same-sex marriage, how great would it be if they did a cameo?

“And seeing as Aaron has two brothers and might find it hard to choose between them as best man, he could just ask Tom Daley to do it!”

