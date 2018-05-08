Hollyoaks: manic Alfie proposes marriage to his one-night stand?

Hollyoaks’ Alfie Nightingale continues to be manipulated by the sinister voice in his head next week and ends up making a grand gesture to Janine, the woman he had a one-night stand with recently. Is the manic teenager about to propose marriage, leading to the mysterious wedding teased in February’s flash forward?

Gripped by declining mental health, Alfie is acting erratically as the voice attempts to control him. Best friend Tom Cunningham starts to suspect all is not well with the Nightingale nerd as he starts responding to the voice out loud, and wonders why he’s started talking to himself.

On a night out at the Duke Street Social bar, Alfie is increasingly manic as the boys chat and he’s stopped in his tracks when a familiar face enters – Janine, the woman he had a one-night stand with recently. Confessing to Tom that him and Janine were arrested for having sex in public a few weeks ago, Alfie is overwhelmed to see her again and makes a grand gesture…

Getting down on one knee, it looks suspiciously like Alfie is about to propose – we know a wedding of some sort is on the horizon from February’s flash forward that showed the stressed schoolboy preparing to tie the knot, so does he want to make Janine Mrs Nightingale? Will this grand gesture make his friends and family realise something is deeply wrong? Or is something else entirely going on here?

With Hollyoaks already confirming Alfie will be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in future episodes, there’s a definite foreboding sense that things will get much worse before they get better for the bookish boy…

