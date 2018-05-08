Emmerdale: Charity exposes rapist Bails – but now faces arrest!

Emmerdale’s long-suffering Charity Dingle has exposed corrupt DI Bails as a rapist at the press launch of a campaign to support sex workers. Storming the event, Charity branded Bails a rapist, telling the audience that she’d been sexually assaulted by the predatory police officer as a teenager.

In the run-up to the showdown, Tracy was seen summoning up the courage to take to the podium in order to give a speech championing the new initiative. But a disgusted Charity, who was watching coverage on the local news, decided she could hold her tongue no longer and headed down to the venue.

In the face of Bails pretending to offer her help, Charity revealed that she’d been offered £20,000 as hush money and then went on to throw a wedge of banknotes in the copper’s face. Vowing to make Bails pay for what he’d done, Charity yelled that there was no way she’d let him be in charge of the very girls he’s in danger of harming.

Viewers now have to wait until tomorrow to discover whether Bails will now try to discredit Charity’s damning testimony. But with the police now ready to take Charity into custody, it seems likely that she faces a tough job in thwarting the seemingly untouchable Bails.

