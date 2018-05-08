Coronation Street: Qasim Akhtar opens up about Zeedan’s exit

Coronation Street paves the way for Zeedan Nazir’s dramatic exit next week when the betrayed chef lashes out at a group of guys who start hassling his wife Rana along with Kate Connor and Sophie Webster, knocking one of them out cold.

Having followed Kate and Sophie to a bar believing they’re having an affair and desperate to get proof to show Rana, Zee’s plan backfires as he realises he’s got the wrong end of the stick. But as the rowdy blokes get inappropriate with the girls, they head back to the street. As Rana tells Kate she’s asked her husband for a divorce, they kiss in the ginnel but are approached by the lecherous lads who have followed them.

Seeing red, Zeedan punches the ringleader to the ground – has he killed him? Will Zee’s upcoming departure see him leave the street jailed for murder?

Speaking about his reasons for quitting Corrie, Qasim Akhtar says: “When I started I told myself I’d like to do three years on the show then see what happens. By the time I leave I will have done four years so I got another year out of it!

“I’m ambitious and have that fire in my belly to explore and do other projects. There’s so much more diversity in shows nowadays and with more Asian and black actors being introduced into things, I feel it’s a great time for me to be out there. Being young and not having major commitments in my life, this is the time to do it.

“It was a hard decision,” he continues. “I’m really comfortable on Corrie but it’s always been a dream to work in America, but if it doesn’t work out I would rather say ‘oh well’ than ‘what if'”.

Akhtar’s exit airs in the coming weeks, and he reveals the door is being left open for the cuckolded character, who’s major storyline was the collapse of his marriage to Rana after she fell in love with another woman and risked shame being brought on her family within their community for being gay.

“It’s a compliment not to be killed off,” he admits. “I’m very grateful as it puts you in a good position as an actor. I’d like to believe there will always be a place for me here in the future.”

