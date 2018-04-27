How to buy tickets for “The Sound of Madness” UK tour

Dig out those baggy trousers: Madness have just announced a UK tour.

The ska veterans will be playing a string of live shows in December, beginning in Leeds and ending in Brighton. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 27 April at 9.30am.

With over six million album sales, Madness are one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time. Six of the seven original band members still perform.

Expect hits like “House of Fun”, “Baggy Trousers” and “It Must Be Love”, loud outfits and energetic dancing.

Who is supporting?

The Fratellis (except in Cardiff)

When are Madness playing?

6 December 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

7 December 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

8 December 2018 – Metro Arena, Newcastle

10 December 2018 – Pavilions, Plymouth

11 December 2018 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

13 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15 December 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

18 December 2018 – Venue, Hull

19 December 2018 – Rivermead, Reading

21 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (without The Fratellis)

22 December 2018 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Is that the only chance to see Madness this year?

No, they’ll also be playing four shows as part of their Stately Madness tour on the dates below.

6 July 2018 – Englefield House, Reading

7 July 2018 – Euston Park, Thetford

13 July 2018 – Ragley Hall, Alcester

14 July 2018 – Alnwick Castle, Alnwick

They’ll also be playing at Benicassim festival.

Tickets for the Stately Madness tour and Benicassim are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

What is the sound of Madness?

We’re glad you asked. “It’s kind of like S Club 7 in with Steps” according to one member of Madness. Others think differently…