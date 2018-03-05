How to buy tickets for King Lear with Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen is to star in Shakespeare's greatest tragedy in the West End - for 100 performances only

Ian McKellen is to play Shakespeare’s tragic hero King Lear in the West End.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London for 100 performances only, from 11 July to 3 November.

Chichester Festival’s intimate and contemporary production of Shakespeare’s tragedy received effusive reviews when it was first staged in autumn 2017.

McKellen will be returning to the London theatre where he made his West End debut – in the Duke of York’s 1964 production of A Scent of Flowers.

The actor has enjoyed an illustrious career on stage and screen, inhabiting some of Shakespeare’s most iconic roles including Hamlet, Macbeth, Iago, Richard II and III, as well as achieving worldwide fame as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit trilogies, and Magneto in the X-Men films.

King Lear is about an elderly monarch who disinherits one of his daughters because she will not say how much she loves him. It is considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written.