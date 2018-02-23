Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mrs Brown star Brendan O’Carroll ditches the bra to host new BBC1 panel show For Facts Sake

Mrs Brown star Brendan O’Carroll ditches the bra to host new BBC1 panel show For Facts Sake

The quiz celebrating "ordinary people and their extraordinary facts” will also feature other stars of Mrs Brown's Boys

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown

Was Elvis a drug enforcement agent for President Nixon? Is Russia bigger than Pluto? Mrs Brown’s Boys creator and star Brendan O’Carroll will be the man with answers to these and other questions as the host of a new BBC1 panel show, For Facts Sake (see what they did there?).

Advertisement

The quiz sees two teams competing in a series of games that aim to uncover some amazing truths about the world. Each team will be captained by a rotating cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys regulars, with the rest of the panel made up of members of the audience, invited down to join the game.

O’Carroll, who will host the show as himself and not in the guise of his much-loved Irish Mammy character, said: “I’m really excited to be doing a show where I don’t have to wear a bra! When we did the pilot it was great fun, if we can capture that on the screen we are all in for a good time.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, added: “I can’t wait for Brendan O’Carroll to bring his own inimitable warmth and wit to a brand new comedy panel show for BBC1.”

Advertisement

The series will transmit later this year.

Tags

All about Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Damien McKiernan is the new Rory in Mrs Brown's Boys

“It’s just not the same” – viewers aren’t sure about the ‘new Rory’ in Mrs Brown’s Boys

Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER 00:01HR** (L-R) Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL), Buster Brady (DANNY O'CARROLL), Bono Brown (JAMIE O'CARROLL), Dermot Brown (PADDY HOULIHAN) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles (BBC, TL)

7 times the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys couldn’t stop laughing

110018

Soap schedule changes: when are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on next week?

116148

One more time Nicole Scherzinger totally nails a Britney Spears impression

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more