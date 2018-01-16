The top 15 things that annoy Doctor Who fans

You complained, we listened (and then ranked your complaints). Here are the top 15 things that turn Whovians into Daleks...

When it comes to Doctor Who, it’s a thin line between love and hate – and on the internet, they’re basically the same thing.

Via Twitter, Facebook and comments underneath our articles, RadioTimes.com has played host to this anger more times than we’d like to count. And therefore, we think we have a pretty good idea of what it is that infuriates Whovians the most. But what is it? Here, from 15-1, we count down just what it is that turns Doctor Who fans into Daleks…

15. “The sets wobble”

“DOCTOR WHO’S PRODUCTION VALUES ARE INDISTINGUISHABLE FROM A HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER.”

14. Tumblr

“YOUTHFUL EXUBERANCE MAKES ME FEEL OLD AND OBSOLETE.”

13. Gender changing Time Lords

“TWIN-HEARTED SHAPE-CHANGING TIME-TRAVELLING ALIEN IMMORTALS CANNOT SWITCH GENDER. THAT IS JUST ABSURD.”

12. Hanky panky with Companions

“THE DOCTOR IS AN ALIEN, WHY WOULD HE FANCY HUMANS? IT’S LIKE KISSING YOUR CAT. YOUR CAT WHO LOOKS LIKE KA-REN GILL-AN.”

11. Spoilers

“DO NOT TWEET THE END-ING. I HAVE NOT SEEN IT.

I HAVE NOW SEEN IT.

I MUST TWEET THE END-ING.”