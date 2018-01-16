Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The top 15 things that annoy Doctor Who fans

The top 15 things that annoy Doctor Who fans

You complained, we listened (and then ranked your complaints). Here are the top 15 things that turn Whovians into Daleks...

64081

When it comes to Doctor Who, it’s a thin line between love and hate – and on the internet, they’re basically the same thing.

Advertisement

Via Twitter, Facebook and comments underneath our articles, RadioTimes.com has played host to this anger more times than we’d like to count. And therefore, we think we have a pretty good idea of what it is that infuriates Whovians the most. But what is it? Here, from 15-1, we count down just what it is that turns Doctor Who fans into Daleks…

15. “The sets wobble”

the sets wobble

“DOCTOR WHO’S PRODUCTION VALUES ARE INDISTINGUISHABLE FROM A HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER.”

Advertisement

14. Tumblr

 
tumblr

“YOUTHFUL EXUBERANCE MAKES ME FEEL OLD AND OBSOLETE.”

13. Gender changing Time Lords

 
gender changing time lords

“TWIN-HEARTED SHAPE-CHANGING TIME-TRAVELLING ALIEN IMMORTALS CANNOT SWITCH GENDER. THAT IS JUST ABSURD.”

12. Hanky panky with Companions

 
hanky panky with companions

“THE DOCTOR IS AN ALIEN, WHY WOULD HE FANCY HUMANS? IT’S LIKE KISSING YOUR CAT. YOUR CAT WHO LOOKS LIKE KA-REN GILL-AN.”

11. Spoilers

spoilers

“DO NOT TWEET THE END-ING. I HAVE NOT SEEN IT.

I HAVE NOW SEEN IT.

I MUST TWEET THE END-ING.”

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who’s top ten most shocking twists

imagenotavailable1

Karen Gillan’s top ten Doctor Who moments as Amy Pond

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who’s top ten gadgets

imagenotavailable1

Top 10 one-off Doctor Who characters that must make a comeback

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more