12 of the best Christmas movies on Amazon

With a stack of movies to rent, buy or stream, Amazon is the place to go if you’re after a Christmas film to fuel the festive spirit.

From all-time classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to modern marvels like Frozen and Elf, check out 12 of the best Christmas films available through Amazon Video in 2016.

Elf

Director Jon Favreau’s sweet seasonal comedy relies entirely on the talents of Will Ferrell, who plays Buddy, a fully grown adult raised from a baby by Santa’s little helpers. Now too clumsy and outsized – by elf standards – to assist with present creation and testing, Buddy discovers the existence of his birth father (James Caan in full-bore Scrooge mode) and heads for New York…

