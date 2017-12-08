Free* Paddington book!

Find out here how to claim your Christmas gift, a copy of Paddington at Large, with the Radio Times 2017 Christmas issue

We are offering readers the opportunity to take home a copy of this classic book by the late Paddington creator, Michael Bond, with the Christmas double issue of Radio Times. This illustrated edition of Paddington at Large has a special Christmassy cover, exclusive to Radio Times, and includes festive tale, Paddington and the Christmas pantomime…

THERE ARE TWO WAYS TO CLAIM YOUR PADDINGTON BOOK

1. COLLECT FREE IN STORE

Complete the coupon featured on page 28 of the Christmas double issue of Radio Times and take it to your nearest McColl’s, Martin’s or RS McColl store by 5 January 2018 (while stocks last). There are over 1,600 stores nationwide – to find your nearest store click here

2. REDEEM VIA POST

Complete the coupon from page 28 of the Christmas double issue of Radio Times and send it with a cheque or postal order for £2 (p&p)*. Vouchers must be received by 18 December for the best chance of delivery by Christmas.



Offer ends in store Friday 05 January 2018 (while stocks last)

Postal closing date Wednesday 31 January 2018

THE LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS DOUBLE ISSUE OF RADIO TIMES

IS ON SALE FROM SATURDAY 09 DECEMBER 2017

AND AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE FROM

TUESDAY 12 DECEMBER 2017.

Terms and conditions:

The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those redeeming at McColl’s, Martin’s or RS McColl stores by 05 January 2018 or in respect of postal redemption, coupons received by 31 January 2018. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the free promotional Paddington at Large books as described in Radio Times. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon or a cheque for the correct amount will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK. Promoter: Immediate Media Company London Ltd

* Orders by post must include a cheque or postal order for £2 to cover p&p costs