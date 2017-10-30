John Simm begins filming new ITV drama White Dragon

Filming has begun in Hong Kong for ITV’s new conspiracy thriller, White Dragon, starring Doctor Who’s John Simm and Silent Witness star Emilia Fox.

Advertisement

Simm will play Professor Jonah Mulray, who receives a devastating call about the death of his wife, Megan (Dervla Kirwan), who has been working in Hong Kong.

Struck down with grief, he manages to board a plane to Asia to identify the body of his wife, who has died in a car accident on the beautiful mountain roads at the top of Tai Po, overlooking Hong Kong.

Mulray feels he must unravel the circumstances of his wife’s death, which followed an emotional voicemail left by her just seconds before it happened.

With the help of Sally Porter (Emilia Fox) from the British Consulate, Mulray is taken to the mortuary and in the saddest of surroundings he realises his wife has gone forever.

Heartbroken Mulray is interviewed by Hong Kong detectives about Megan’s death, but frustratingly they appear to be going through the motions. Is there more to the police investigation than the officers are revealing?

Joining Simm, Fox and Kirwan in the cast are Anthony Wong, Tim McInnerny, Anthony Hayes, Raquel Cassidy, and Katie Leung.

White Dragon is created and written by screenwriting newcomers Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood. It is directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Broadchurch, Murdered by My Boyfriend) who also executive produces the eight-part series alongside Harry and Jack Williams (Liar, The Missing).

Matthew Bird (Decline and Fall) produces the series, which will also film in London later this year.

Advertisement

White Dragon will premiere on ITV before airing as an Amazon Prime Exclusive in the US.