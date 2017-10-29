Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How well do Alfie Boe and Michael Ball really know each other?

How well do Alfie Boe and Michael Ball really know each other?

They’re inseparable off stage and on screen, but just how strong is their bromance? We put the two to the test – with some surprising results

From ITV Studios Ball & Boe Back Together on ITV Pictured: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

They’ve been singing together for years and fronting an ITV special Ball and Boe: Back Together this Sunday. But are they really best friends? There’s only one way to find out: subject the pair to an in-depth quiz on each other…

Advertisement
(ITV, TL)
(ITV, TL)

Ball on Boe

So, Michael, what’s Alfie’s eye colour?

[Laughing] A green that you can sink into.

Alfie’s answer: Green. 

His favourite musical?

Les Mis.

Alfie’s answer: Les Misérables. It changed my career.✅

First musical he starred in?

When he was a kid he played Tony in West Side Story.

Alfie’s answer: Tony in West Side Story.✅

His favourite role ever?

Jean Valjean in Les Mis — it changed his life completely.

Alfie’s answer: I’ve loved playing Jimmy in Quadrophenia recently.❌

First album he ever bought?

Something by the Who. Quadrophenia or Tommy .

Alfie’s answer: 12 Gold Bars by Status Quo.❌

Karaoke song?

A Led Zeppelin classic.

Alfie’s answer: New York, New York — I won a karaoke competition and £1,000 in a pub in Shepherd’s Bush when I was a student singing that. West London Karaoke Champion 1994. Still proud.❌

Favourite TV programme?

He loves things about motorbikes and sharks. No cooking. I don’t know. Top Gear?

Alfie’s answer: South Park. Or Family Guy. Or Ghost Adventures. I bet he said Dad’s Army? I travel with the box set…

Favourite TV show growing up?

Knight Rider?

Alfie’s answer: I loved Happy Days, I’d tune in every Friday to watch it.❌

Perfect holiday?

He’d love a road trip around America.

Alfie’s answer: I love just being at home in Utah. If I’ve got to go away it’d be Italy or Hawaii.❌

His last supper?

Roast beef. Or a pie. Whatever it is, it’s got to have gravy.

Alfie’s answer: Steak and chips. Simple.❌

Superpower?

The ability to smile. Or superstrength.

Alfie’s answer: Flight.❌

Newspaper he reads?

The Beano.

Alfie’s answer: Is it bad to say that I’m not a big newspaper reader?❌

Favourite TV double act?

Morecambe and Wise.

Alfie’s answer: Morecambe and Wise ✅

Final Score: 4/13

(ITV, TL)
(ITV, TL)

Boe on Ball

Your turn Alfie. What’s Michael’s eye colour?

Blue. Pretty blue — not pretty! Take that out. I didn’t say pretty. Icy blue. Cold as his heart.

Michael’s answer: Blue.✅

Favourite musical?

He really connected with Sweeney Todd, but I’ll plump for Hairspray.

Michael’s answer: Hairspray or Sweeney Todd. Hairspray is the most perfect feel-good well-structured happy joyous experience, Sweeney Todd is a work of genius — dark, challenging, everything you wouldn’t expect a musical to be.✅

First musical he starred in?

Marius in Les Mis?

Michael’s answer: I think he might say Pirates of Penzance, but it’s Godspell. 

His favourite role ever?

Edna in Hairspray.

Michael’s answer: Edna in Hairspray — it was a nonstop laugh, on and off stage, it brought so much joy, and earned me a fortune.✅

First album he bought?

Barbra Streisand?

Michael’s answer: Jesus Christ Superstar cast album. 

Karaoke song?

No clue.

Michael’s answer: Delilah. He won’t know that. We’ve never done karaoke together. 

Favourite TV programme?

Game of Thrones. He never stops talking about it, it’s really annoying.

Michael’s answer: Game of Thrones. And he’ll know that. I’m obsessed.

Favourite TV show growing up?

Dynasty.

Michael’s answer: Doctor Who. 

Perfect holiday?

Bognor? Just kidding. He spends a lot of time in Mallorca.

Michael’s answer: A beach, lying down, sun, eating and drinking my own bodyweight. Mallorca, Mauritius, Bermuda. Idyllic beach life.✅

His last supper?

Some fancy chicken dish he’d done himself, and a soufflé for dessert.

Michael’s answer: An amazing roast dinner. 

Superpower?

He’d want x-ray vision.

Michael’s answer: I want everything. Telekinesis, invisibility, and to be able to control minds. 

Newspaper?

The Times.

Michael’s answer: The Telegraph. 

Favourite TV double act?

Morecambe and Wise.

Michael’s answer: Morecambe and Wise — you can’t beat them. Or French and Saunders.✅

Final Score: 6/13

Advertisement

Ball and Boe: Back Together is on Sunday 9.00pm ITV

Tags

All about Ball and Boe: Back Together

From ITV Studios Ball & Boe Back Together on ITV Pictured: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

124889

What Michael Ball and Alfie Boe really think of each other

101356

Adele is queen of the Brit Awards with four prizes

imagenotavailable1

Twitter reacts to Jason Orange leaving Take That

imagenotavailable1

Cilla Black’s Radio Times covers

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more