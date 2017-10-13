Accessibility Links

Watch Cold Feet’s Jenny appear in front of the Dragons’ Den panel

In a clip from tonight’s episode of the hit ITV drama, Fay Ripley’s character has a rather amusing encounter…

Cold Feet Jenny Dragons Den

Poor old Jenny.

The hospitality professional, mum and (perhaps worst of all at the moment) wife of Pete (John Thomson) has been very frustrated this series.

And tonight her problems with her husband come to the boil while watching BBC show Dragons’ Den with him and her own mother.

But Jenny being Jenny, she did something about it: she went on the show. Or at least she fantasised about it in this bizarre imaginary sequence in which she tries to sell the Dragons her JenniMop idea.

Peter is pretty sure he has come across the idea before (and he is right) but Deborah is rather taken with Jenny herself, the woman behind the mop….

Watch it here:

Tonight’s Cold Feet is the penultimate episode in the current series.

As well as following Pete and Jenny’s travails, there is also the fallout from Adam’s illicit encounter with work colleague Sarah (Amy Huberman) in what we promise is a very eventful hour of television.

Cold Feet is on ITV on Fridays nights at 9pm

