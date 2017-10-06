The crowd went wild when an England fan scored – with a paper plane

England may have qualified for next year’s football World Cup with their 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Thursday night, but it wasn’t the most exciting game for fans. In fact, after a snooze-worthy first half at Wembley, many entertained themselves by making paper aeroplanes.

And then it happened. One plane took off from the stands and flew across the pitch, swerved towards Joe Hart’s goalposts and, with a last-second dip, crossed the line. The fans went wild.

[Prepare to avert your eyes: there’s an actual swear word in the Tweet below]

You know England are shite when a plane landing in the net gets the biggest cheer 😂 #England #ENGSLO pic.twitter.com/cZxIfDEeaw — Houston (@AndyHoust) October 5, 2017

Back of the net! Let’s re-play that from another angle…

The beautiful game indeed.

But spare a thought for Michael Keane, who was being substituted on for Raheem Sterling at the time. To him, it would initially have looked if the crowd was celebrating his arrival.

Thunderous applause as Michael Keane comes on, but it turns out it's because someone's managed to throw a paper plane into Hart's net. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) October 5, 2017

The crowd are reserving the loudest cheers for when one of them lands a paper plane on the pitch. That is where we are at. #ENGvSLO — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) October 5, 2017

Biggest cheer of the night goes to the paper plane that reaches the ground from the top deck #ENGvSLO — Nic McCool (@Nicatthedisco) October 5, 2017

Permanently in awe of anyone who can get a paper plane to travel that far. #ENGvSLO — Sam Morshead (@SamMorshead_) October 5, 2017

But still, after a 94th-minute goal from Harry Kane (with a ball, not a plane), England are on their way to the World Cup finals in Russia next year. That’s something to celebrate, right?

How far will England get in the World Cup in Russia? — Paul Roberts (@CamelRoberts) October 5, 2017

Maybe not then.