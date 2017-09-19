Jason Isaacs didn’t hold back when he spotted Sean Spicer at the Emmys

The Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery actor left a scathing Instagram post directed at the former White House PR man

Sean Spicer made a bizarre cameo at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way.

One of those people was Jason Isaacs, and seeing Trump’s former White House PR man at the Netflix after-party appears to have been the final straw. The Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery actor took to Instagram to post a scathing takedown.

“What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?” Isaacs wrote in his post, along with a picture of his own grimacing face as Spicer enjoys the party in the background.

“Three surprising things about him:

1) He comes about up to my nipples

2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.

3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium,” the post continues.

Isaacs wasn’t the only one to take umbrage after Spicer was brought onstage by host Stephen Colbert to comment on the size of the audience, harkening back to his now infamously misleading first press conference after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

I mean just look at how Sean Spicer is rewarded for being in bed with treachery & Kaepernick is blackballed for standing against injustice — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) September 18, 2017

How disturbing that Stephen Colbert of all people would welcome Spicer onstage, says @FrankBruni https://t.co/H3rAgBU6oQ — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) September 19, 2017

Evil-based opportunism should not be this easy https://t.co/zGg9WNBP2z — erin “tremendously” ryan (@morninggloria) September 18, 2017

